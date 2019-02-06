Homosassa Fishing Report

HOMOSASSA

It’s Sheepshead season on the Nature Coast, and as long as we have the weather to poke offshore a bit, it should be really good. Just about every piece of hard bottom from 5 feet of water to 40 feet of water will be holding concentrations of sheepshead. The major moon phases begin their spawning for the next couple of months and they are quite aggressive. Small shrimp, or small pieces of shrimp on knocker rigs around the various structures are all that’s needed for success. Also, some welcomed by catch while targeting sheepshead are hogfish, grunts and you’ll definitely encounter some grouper bites.

For the trout fisherman, think hard bottom as well. Trout will be staging in holes and depression adjacent to rock bars, rock flats and oyster bars. Slow suspending plugs and soft plastics, are ideal lures for targeting them. If you find one trout, there will generally be more in the same area; so, work the area thoroughly and slowly.

On the 20 knot NE wind days, that February is known for; sometimes you can’t leave the safety and comfort of the river. That being said, a couple dozen shrimp, jig heads and a rocky point with current flow, can save the day. One can have a mixed bag catch and only burn a couple gallons of gas. Black drum, mangrove snapper, trout, and red fish can all be found in the same areas. Depending on the frequency and intensity of the fronts, fish closer to the head waters of the rivers on the chilly days and towards the river mouths if it’s been warm for quite a while.

I always like to mention, if it just too cold, or the weather is too lousy, do a little maintenance in preparation for spring. Service the engine and boat trailer, clean up the tackle box and re-spool those reels with some fresh line. Almost everyone is using some type of braided line these days. Keep in mind, you can reverse the line on your reels and save a few $$$$; if you want to take time to do so. Good Fishing!