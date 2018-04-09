HORSESHOE BEACH April Fishing Report

Tales from Captains tackle box.

April brings all sorts of fish to our area, however, the powerful cobia takes the top-slot, inshore-super star. Most shore line structure that provides some shade will hold these fish to be targeted.

Now, onto the fish tale, a trip booked in early January for an April cobia is here. The morning preparation proceeded, checking drags and leaders/terminal connections on the Shimano reals, paired to 7 inch G Lomas rods 40 to 60 pound braid to a 50 pound fluorocarbon leader. The two man team showed up with eager smiles in anticipation of what today has in store for them. As they boarded, the conversation and jokes started as I dumped live bait into the bait well. As we pulled away from the dock, a few comments are added, as to if the captain can put them on a big cobia, willing to hit the outfits that are jig-rigged for sight casting. As I over-heard this, I chuckled to myself and smiled, as that is just what we caught them on, the day before. Two stops later, we located a couple shorts at a slow cruise along a sand bank, and the casting scramble began. As a much larger one showed up and showed no interest in the jig, the smaller one was all about it, as “Fish on!” rang out, as the scramble kicked into high gear. A few hours later, a couple more shorts are photographed and turned loose to grow for next year’s stock. Then I heard the younger brother shout out with excitement, “There he is, the one we are looking for man!” Sure as luck would have it, I turned to see a solid 35 pound cobia cruising by, 20 yards off the port side. As I saw adrenaline rising in the two brothers, I calmly replied, “Now is when the practice casting to the small ones will pay off. You guys have this one on the live bait. Rig the other one on the jig-rigged rod.” I swung the boat into a starboard loop to get back within casting distance. The jig was on deck as the brothers decided who will get first opportunity. The first cast and he turned to as the jig is retrieved, but no strike as one brother struck a swing and a miss as the live pinfish was cast 10 to 15 feet out in front . By my standards, a good placement. I commented, “Just let it settle there for a minute and see what happens.” The big cobia payed it no interest as it swam just out of sight, Five minutes passed, as the brothers are about to give up hope, the big boy showed back up a little closer to the boat, a second cast with the green and white buck tail 3 oz. jig, landed perfectly, and was reeled by 6 feet ahead. we could see the fish pick up the pace and wheel toward the jig. Steven asked what do if he is not going to get it before it is to the boat. I told him to “ Just keep doing what you are doing.” Closing the gap, the cobia took it just 10 feet from the boat. With peeling drags and shouts of adrenaline, fish on! Keep you tip up as well as other coaching tips along the way, and after a few more hard runs and several minutes later, the brothers subdued the nice cobia to the fish tales ice box aboard the “Knot Mine” and placed another good day in the Up the Limit Fishing Adventures file.

From the Captains tackle box,

Keep your lines tight and wind to your back!

Captain Brett