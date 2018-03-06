HORSESHOE BEACH March Fishing Report

March is here, and with it come HSB’s spring red fish run with big reds. This time of the year, they are willing to hit just about anything offered to them! My groups have been successful using multiple methods whether it be artificial or live, they are just hungry and aggressive. My go-to bait on the artificial line-up are, the stinky fingers twitching shad in golden shiner, or baby bass or DOA shrimp in clear gold or white with chartreuse tail. Top water top dog by L&S mirror lure.

Quality live shrimp are always hard to beat, so whenever I can get it, my groups will have a bait-well full of live bait. This is fished under a Cajun thunder or standard red band popping cork. As with most things, changing the presentation on how you pop the cork can help, due to the simple fact, that sometimes they need a lot of noise to get the fish attraction, and other times they need very little noise or movement to get a reaction bite. So, change it up from time to time and make a few casts working your cork in a different pattern.

Pop it twice, give it 30 to 45 seconds, and do it again. If that does not produce, don’t pop it; just drag it slowly two or three feet, and let it settle. Wait 20 to 30 seconds and repeat for a few casts.

Capt. Brett Selph.

