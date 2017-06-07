It’s HOT outside people! By Wayne Nichols

It’s HOT outside people! This Florida sun can put a beating on you in my line of work! A big part of what I do in the hunting industry is manage alligator numbers on private lands, such as ranches, farms, golf courses, private subdivisions, mobile home parks…etc. What most people see is the hunting/killing part of what we do as guides, but there’s a whole other side most people don’t get to see or know of…. live capturing of alligators! While this can be extremely dangerous, it is very necessary. I have to trust my crew with my life, literally. Most alligators, big and small, want to avoid people in general. But when one loses its fear of man from being fed, takes up residence on a farm, ranch, or any other property, they need to be removed from there. They don’t have to always be killed. Most people don’t want to see the big golf course or neighborhood alligator be killed and I don’t blame them at all, I actually agree with them completely. Alligators are a huge part of Florida and our eco system and need to be managed and preserved. When I get these types of calls I start getting excited, you never know what you’re fixing to get into!

Recently I had a rancher with a BIG problem, and I do mean BIG! He had a giant gator that he had seen for years and was never a problem, but with the ongoing drought the 12’+ gator moved into an area where he was a threat to livestock, and people. He asked me if we could move him, but didn’t want to see him killed, so I told him that wasn’t a problem at all…I know, right? Lol…Called my crew and off we went. Didn’t take long to locate him once we arrived and he wasn’t willing to cooperate! After an hour-long fight, some broken lines, several bent out hooks and a few real intense moments, we got a noose on his jaws and a few ropes around him…that was the “easy” part. I’m not real fond of jumping on something in the mud and water that can kill you in a spilt second, but someone has to do it, call it a job perk! Once on board, I pushed his head down, secured his jaws with my hands and we got his mouth taped up and legs tied. We loaded him in the truck and took him to a preserve with no hunting and released him to live out his days breeding and keeping the population going, happy gator!

We do a lot of live capture/relocation here at Red Eye Safari’s, to gator farms and preserves. It’s pretty rewarding to know you’re part of something more than just the hunting side of the industry.

If you have alligators on your property and would like them captured alive, numbers managed, and/or relocated give me a call 863-990-7650 or shoot me an email at waynenichols75@gmail.com, in some cases we actually PAY YOU to utilize our services!! Until next month y’all take care in this Florida heat.