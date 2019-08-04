Inglis-Yankee July Fishing Report

July brings hot flat days, perfect for making long offshore runs. Use this month, taking advantage of the last few days belonging to red snapper season. The red snapper bite has been extremely hot in June, and will continue through July. Nice fish were caught on the bottom, with pinfish and cut bait, but we are catching larger fish in the upper column, freelining a frozen herring after chumming. To add some gag grouper to the mix, drop a large live bait to the bottom, Blue runners and grunts work well. In addition, a vertical or bucktail jig will sometimes generate a bite. Cobia and king mackerel are still around, and can be found around bait balls pushed to the surface.

Inshore trips involve getting up early this time of year, as water temps will be in the high 80’s. Reds and snook will react well to a topwater bait early, but when the bite slows down, switch to a slower soft bait, shrimp, or cut mullet. The fish are like us, they get lazy in the heat. Trout can be found in the deeper patches of grass anywhere in the area of 8 to 12 feet deep.

For big inshore fish, tarpon and a variety of sharks will be readily available. Our area holds medium to large tarpon and can be tempted to eat mullet ranging from finger size up to 12 inches long. Make sure to upgrade your tackle, as keeping these bad boys hooked up can be a great challenge. Look for sharks along the deeper side of the spoil islands. While fishing for reds up along the spoil banks, toss a mullet or cut bait out towards the deep, and be patient. Tip: Be ready to pull anchor quickly on the tarpon or shark bite, as they will strip your line quickly!

To beat the heat this July, why not plan a scalloping trip. Get around the hustle and bustle of surrounding boat ramps. Our area is just a hop-skip-and-a-jump from some great scalloping grounds. Cool off and enjoy the underwater hunt, but be sure to check up on the latest regulations.

July is excellent for fishing, but does need some planning to make the most of your day. Bring plenty of fluids to drink and follow the weather. July tends to have heavy thunderstorms mid to late afternoons. Please reach out to me at [email protected] with any questions you may have. In addition, check out We Be Tailing for more tips and tricks at www.webetailing.com .

Capt. Eric Hasty

ShastyMcNasty Fishing LLC

www.shastymcnastyfishing.com

352-220-3206