Inglis Yankeetown – October Fishing Report

October is finally here. We should start to see the first signs of cold snaps leading to cooler water temperatures. The temperature drops won’t be significant, but it will be enough to get the fish moving. If you have been watching We Be Tailing, you will know by now, that the middle of this month will begin the great shallow water grouper trolling season. Temps falling and floating grass blowing out to sea due to the winter Northeast winds, makes this the ideal time to start trolling. Look to troll around rocks, wrecks and ledges in water depths of 10 to 30 feet. I prefer Rapala X-Rap, but like the Yo-zuri lures as well. Check out the trolling selection at Captains Cove Outfitters in Inglis.

October will also start the negative tide fishing for boats that go way back into the backcountry. Mud boats, jet boats, and air boats love this time of year. Get your waders ready; it’s time to get dirty playing with these backcountry reds and trout. Live bait like mud minnows work great this time of year, but give the artificial stuff a go as well. The fish will respond well to artificial until the temps get too cold.

If you can’t make it to the backcountry, look for trout in the shallower flats and reds at the creek mouths. Fish will stage in these areas until the temperatures drop. It is a game of cat and mouse keeping up with these fish on the move, but if you stay on the pattern, you will be rewarded. Popping corks like the B-52 with a shrimp or soft bait will generate a strong bite.

October starts the transition into cooler fishing, so look for the signs of fish moving into shallower depths. Please reach out to me at [email protected] with any questions you may have. In addition, check out We Be Tailing, live Wednesday nights at 7:00 for more tips and tricks at the ShastyMcNasty Fishing Facebook page.

Capt. Eric Hasty

ShastyMcNasty Fishing LLC

www.shastymcnastyfishing.com

352-220-3206