Inglis-Yankeetown: November Fishing Report

Ladies and gentlemen, start those engines, those backcountry engines anyway. November is here, and it is time to start hitting those negative low tides hard. The Nature Coast has developed a backcountry following over the years. Being able to reach fish other boaters cannot, offers a sense of adventure, for the willing, anyway. Red drum of all sizes, trout, and even snook, can be caught in the smallest patch of water this time of year. Temperatures are still cooling, but not cool enough to make the fish sluggish. Artificial baits like golden spoons and topwater plugs, will generate plenty of strikes, but you need plenty of shrimp in reserve, as they will crush them as well!

What, you say you don’t have an airboat? Don’t get discouraged. Plenty of fish will still be around to give you a spectacular day. Trout will push into the flats. Use a B-52 popping cork and a Jim’s Jig loaded with shrimp, or a Trout Trick from Z-Man, on a drift to generate some action. Once you have found the bite, mark it, and make the pass again. In addition to trout, you may find the shallow water grouper to be an easy target. Search for rocks in the 10 to 25-foot range, and troll using the Rapala X Rap. I like to use the divers that hit 15 and 20-foot depths. As it cools, you may be able to finds rocks a bit shallower. Cast to them, using a casting plug, but be warned; these fish hit hard. Hold on to that rod! In addition, snook will be hanging out in the deeper holes of the Withlacoochee. A rattle trap will entice a bite from these deeper dwellers.

November is usually a fantastic month for fishing. Remember to pack a jacket as morning and evening trips will see much cooler temps.

Please reach out to me at [email protected] with any questions you may have. In addition, check out We Be Tailing, live Wednesday night’s at 7:00 for more tips and tricks at the ShastyMcNasty Fishing Facebook page.

Capt. Eric Hasty

ShastyMcNasty Fishing LLC

www.shastymcnastyfishing.com

352-220-3206