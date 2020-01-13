INGLIS/YANKEETOWN

January is upon us, you have winterized the boat, and you are counting the days till Spring. Yeah, right! This is Florida, we fish year-round. Even though it may be chilly outside, you can still find the bite. Trout can still be found in deep cuts off the bars and rocks. Slow is the key in wintertime fishing. When fishing for trout on the bottom, bump your bait and wait. When you feel it has been a while, wait some more. Continue to bump your bait slowly, until you find the bite. This technique takes a lot of patience, but you will find nice sized trout. I recommend shrimp on a Jim’s Jig, or a DOA in glow.

Sheepshead will be heading offshore to spawn. Look for structure, preferably large rocks and rubble. Using your bottom machine, you should be able to see fish active on your screen. Anchor up and drop. I recommend shrimp on a drop rig. If the shrimp bite is slow, change over to fiddler crabs; this will get them chewing. These fish are spawning; we keep our limit to 5 per person so we can continue to have an excellent fishery. I hope you will too.

Big Reds can be found in the backcountry. Airboats, Mud boats, and Jet boats are your ticket to reaching these fish. If you don’t have availability to any of the above, I am always welcome to charter you on a trip you won’t soon forget.

January can be cold, but with the right tips and tricks the fishing can be hot! Please reach out to me at capterichasty@gmail.com with any questions you may have. In addition, check out We Be Tailing, live Wednesday night’s at 7:00 for more tips and tricks at the ShastyMcNasty Fishing Facebook page.

