INGLIS/YANKEETOWN

January has come and gone; you have visions of spring, but we just have to get this February out of the way! Is it going to be cold; is it going to be hot? Who knows this time of year here in Florida? I recommend dressing in layers and keeping a heavy coat in the boat, just in case the weather turns on you.

Sheepshead will be in full spawn offshore. Look for structure, preferably large rocks and rubble. A live bait hook on a drop rig or knocker rig works best for me, but some people prefer a circle hook. I like to chum the water with Aquatic Nutrition’s Super Shrimps pellets. The chum puts the fish in a feeding frenzy. making them ready to inhale your bait. Shrimp is my preferred bait, but if the bite is slow, fiddler crabs is the way to go. You may have to find them on your own as they don’t sell them in the bait shops in our area. Expect to catch some nice sized sheepshead this month!

While red drum will still be way back in the backcountry, on warmer days you will find them in the mouth of the creeks ready to feed. Trout will still be hanging out on the deeper edges of the flats and spoils. On colder days, move your bait very slowly to generate a bite. On the warmer days, it might be more difficult to locate a school of fish, but when you do, they will be active.

February is a short month, spring is nearing. If you have some down time, now is the time to get your boat in full working order. Please reach out to me at capterichasty@gmail.com with any questions you may have. In addition, check out We Be Tailing, live Wednesday nights at 7:00 for more tips and tricks, at the ShastyMcNasty Fishing Facebook page.

Capt. Eric Hasty

ShastyMcNasty Fishing LLC

www.shastymcnastyfishing.com

352-220-3206