Inglis/Yankeetown

April is a great month for you to catch a slam! Reds, snook, and trout are on the prowl, looking for your live or artificial bait! The inshore bite will be on fire this month, due to the warmer water temps. Look for spots with hard bottom near grass, and some tidal movement. Fish will be in these areas looking to ambush their prey. Snook are hitting large artificial baits like the Bomber and Yo-Zuri Crystal 3D Minnow Magnum. The friendly staff at Captains Cove Outfitters will help you with the right selection.

Reds and trout are hitting a variety of shrimp, pinfish, and gulp. Warmer water has brought these fish back into deeper water. Expect to catch fish around the outer bars and spoils this month. You may even get your limit of sheepshead retuning from the spawn.

Offshore will offer it first; look at cobia and kings. Please check the new regulations on the cobia before placing one in the cooler. Cobia will hardly refuse a freeline pinfish when presented right in front of its nose. While bottom fishing for mangrove snapper and grunts, have a freeline running off the back of the boat for king mackerel. I recommend a little bit of wire with a stinger hook placed in a live or frozen herring. Keep the drag loose and just wait for the bite. Kings offer an excellent challenge, and make great fish dip or steaks.

April will bring a lot of fishermen back out on the water. Please be patient at all the local boat ramps as some people may be just a bit rusty. As always, just have fun; that’s what it is all about! Please reach out to me at capterichasty@gmail.com with any questions you may have. In addition, check out We Be Tailing, live Wednesday night’s at 7:00 for more tips and tricks at the ShastyMcNasty Fishing Facebook page.

Capt. Eric Hasty

ShastyMcNasty Fishing LLC

www.shastymcnastyfishing.com

352-220-3206