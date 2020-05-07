INGLIS/YANKEETOWN

May is here, and that means the cobia bite is going to be hot! Mid-April, the cobia start the northern migration from the Keys up to the panhandle of Florida. During the month of May, we should start to see an influx of cobia in our waters, lasting into mid-summer. Cobia is excellent table faire, and one heck of a fight. Tips and tricks for catching cobia are nothing too hard. Look for cobia around channel markers, wrecks, and bottom structure. Cobia cannot resist a freeline pinfish, tossed directly in their path! Additionally, artificial baits like a Hogy soft bait or jig will work just fine. Be aware that the regulations have changed again on this fish, so be sure to check myfwc.com for the latest info.

Big snook are on the move, hitting a variety of shrimp, pinfish, mullet, and artificial baits. Warmer water has brought these fish out to the bars and spoil islands. I recommend a minimum of 30 lb. fluorocarbon leader while targeting these fish, and replacing it after any snook catch. The snook mouth is very abrasive and will fray the leader causing a break on the next fish; you don’t want to lose the one!

If fishing offshore this month, or pre-fishing for the upcoming red snapper season, I recommend keeping out a freeline for king mackerel. As with the cobia, kings are heading up the Gulf coast. I like to use a short bit of wire leader, configured into a stinger rig. Stinger rigs are easy to make on your own, or can be purchased at stores like Captains Cove Outfitters. I cast out the line, and just let it drift in the current. Usually a frozen herring is my bait of choice. Put the rod in the holder, and go about bottom fishing until you hear the unmistakable sound of drag pulling, then enjoy.

May will bring the heat this month, so make sure you have your sunscreen. Remember that the boat ramp at the end of State Road 40 in Yankeetown will be closed for construction, so make plans to launch at a different ramp. As always just have fun, that’s what it is all about!

Please reach out to me at capterichasty@gmail.com with any questions you may have. In addition, check out We Be Tailing, live Wednesday nights at 7:00 for more tips and tricks at the ShastyMcNasty Fishing Facebook page.

