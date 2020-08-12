INGLIS/YANKEETOWN – August Report

August has arrived, and it should bring in the bulls! This time of year, typically we see an influx of bull reds along our spoil islands and back waters. The snook bite has been strong lately, but look for that to slow down as the schools of reds push in. The reds can be caught using several techniques, including live shrimp, artificial lures such as spoons and twitch baits, but the one bait they cannot refuse, is live finger mullet! If you are a little rusty at throwing a cast net, get out in the yard, and start practicing. Catch your finger mullet, and make sure to keep them cool and aerated; you want them lively while on the hook. As most of the reds that will eat a finger mullet will be upper slot to over-slot fish, make sure they are well revived before letting them go.

With the red snapper season now done, you can still concentrate on gags, mangrove snapper, grunts, and hogfish. Look for the offshore bite to be better in the early and latter hours, as the hot temperatures during the middle of the day may affect the bite.

Really keep an eye on the weather this time of year. Daily thunderstorms will play havoc in the area, and you will not want to be caught out in the storm.

August will still be hot; stay hydrated and keep those lines tight!

