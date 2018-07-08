INGLIS/YANKEETOWN July Fishing Report

Summer is officially here, and the heat along with it. Make sure that you bring plenty of fluids with you if you plan on spending some time on the water. I have seen, on more than one occasion, where the heat sneaks up on someone and they are dealing with heat stroke on the water, and that is not a good situation.

This month, you will have plenty of options to pursue in our area. You can find the redfish, Snook, trout, tripletail, cobia, tarpon, and if you are an offshore guy, the gag grouper is open, and red snapper for a little longer.

The redfish and snook will be found more on the outer bars and points, with the rising water temps. If you are an artificial guy like me, you better get on the water early and go to it. As the water temps rise during the day, these guys are going to be less likely to chase an artificial. You can always fall back to cut mullet or ladyfish to help boost your odds during the middle of the day. I will defiantly pick up a top-water plug first thing and throw it until they just won’t chase it anymore; then I like to switch over to a zman diezel minnowz this time of year.

The trout will be concentrated in deeper water now. I like to zero-in on the 4 to 5-foot range, and pick up a zman trout trick. You also need to pay attention while you are in this zone for any floating grass patchs or crab trap buoys. You are likely to find a triple tail or two floating around them. I like to pitch a zman scented shrimpz to these guys, or live will defiantly get the job done.

For anyone wanting to chase the big fish, pay attention around any of our deeper passes. You will see the tarpon roll. I prefer a live finger mullet or pinfish for these guys. This is usually an early morning or late afternoon deal, so plan your day accordingly.

Until next month, have fun, be safe and take your kids fishing. If you would like to come explore our area with me, or if you would like to come with me and chase tarpon in Tampa Bay or Longboat, give me a call and book your trip today.

Capt. Craig Spitznogle

Florida Flats Charter Co.

www.floridaflatscharterco.com