INGLIS/YANKEETOWN – June Fishing Report

The Much Anticipated Red Snapper and Gag Grouper Season is Here!

June is finally here, and I have to say, this my favorite time of the year for fishing. Gag grouper and the ravenous American red snapper will now be coming home! Those beasts have been taunting us for months, but now is the time to have a ball. The ARS (American red snapper) and gag grouper are not for the faint of heart. You must have the right equipment if you plan to bring home the bacon, well fish anyway. I recommend a heavy jigging rod, at least something in the 80 lb. class, and a spinning reel in the 8000 range, for the ARS. For those larger gags, a conventional setup like the Shimano Talica 16 on an 80 to 200 lb. class rod will do the trick. Use lead appropriate for the current, and I like to use a 7/0 circle hook with 2 to 3-foot leader. Leader selection can range from 80 to 120 lb., depending on depth and target size. A bucktail jig in the 2 to 8 oz. size will work as well.

While bottom fishing for the ARS and gags, put a freeline out behind the boat for any king mackerel that may be looking for an easy meal. I recommend chumming; this will bring the ARS up closer to the boat, and bring in other species like cobia and king mackerel. ARS can be found from 40 feet of water, out as far as the Middle Grounds, due west heading out of Yankeetown. If you have trouble getting the gags to bite, due to the ARS, move in to shallower waters and locate rock piles.

Inshore, you will find the red and black drum, happy to feed on shrimp. The reds will happily hit topwater plugs early in the day, and in the evening. I also have it on good authority that a Redfish Magic Spinner bait will be crushed if thrown near the oyster bars. Use half of a blue crab to target the larger black drum. Snook are no longer in season, but this does not mean they have stopped chewing. Use a live finger mullet to entice the larger snook, but don’t be surprised if you jump a tarpon, or even a larger variety of shark.

If you plan to run your boat offshore, please remember to check that your safety equipment is in good working order. I also recommend that you have an EPIRB, or at a minimum, some sort of personal locator like the Spot or Garmin inReach. These devices will make it much easier to find you if trouble arises.

June fishing, whether inshore or off, will be outstanding.

