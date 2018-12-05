Inglis / Yankeetown December Fishing Report

INGLIS/YANKEETOWN

It is that time of year again; time to put up Christmas trees, but not your boat. The Gulf has plenty of presents for you this time of year. The water becomes a little bit of an issue, unless you are in a mud or airboat, but the fishing can be amazing. The more frequent cold fronts will push these fish into the creeks, and make them easily accessible, and with the clear water, easy to spot.

The redfish can be a little tricky. If you have to fish any post-front conditions, these guys might be a little reluctant to eat. If these guys are just lying on the bottom, and turning their nose up at everything you put in front of them, my go-to is a Zman BTB jig, with a little crab trailer. Just make a pitch a foot or so in front of the fish, and just let the bait sit. The moving water will move the crab trailer and the jig skirt, to provide enough movement to trigger a strike if that fish is willing to eat. If they are in a little better mood, I will pick up a Mirrolure Mirrodine, and go to town. You have to slow down your retrieve this time of year. The biggest mistake people make, is to move too fast.

The big trout will also be pushed in tight. This is the time of year, I break out the Paul Brown lures. These baits were designed for these big trout. Once again, this is a slow-twitch bait. You will not get the best results if you fish this bait too fast. I try to find good grass with potholes, the size of a trash can lid, and just ease my way over the flat, targeting these potholes.

If you can ease offshore just a little, the gag grouper will be stacked in tight as well. The rock piles in that 8 to 12-foot range, will give you the opportunity to cast plugs at these guys, which makes for an exciting day. You won’t have to go to the gym that day, if you get in them pretty good.

As I said starting off, the water becomes a bit of an issue in our area this time of year, so if you are planning a trip, pay attention to the tides. These winter-time low tides, can leave you stranded in a hurry. Until next month, have fun, be safe and take your kids fishing.

Captain Craig Spitznogle

Florida Flats Charter Co.

352-445-4978