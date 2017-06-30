Inglis-Yankeetown

This time of year, the main focus is the scallops. The area just south of Yankeetown, from Crystal River south, is one of the best areas in the state and we are having no time limiting out. This is a great way to get the whole family out on the boat and have a great time. Be sure to stay within the proper distance from your boat, because this is a high traffic time, and we defiantly do not want to see any accidents. I would focus on the area around Gomez Rocks south.

The redfishing has been great, with plenty of fish, from lower-slot to big bulls cruising around. This time of year, I will stick with the artificial baits I normally throw like the Mirrolure shedog and Zman diezel minnowz in the morning, but once the sun gets up about noon, and the water temps start hitting 90, your best bet is going to be a piece of cut mullet or ladyfish. Be sure to key in on moving water. You can go back to the artificial baits later in the afternoon. I have been focusing on the south side of Lows Bay.

The snook bite is also going strong. A white Aquadream spoon has been the ticket for me here lately. The deeper sides of the islands around porpoise point have been holding good numbers. The area south of the barge canal is also a great place to key in on. Look for ambush points with good moving water.

The trout are out in force on the grass flats in the 3 to 5 foot range. A Zman trout trick has been the bait of choice for me. I will vary my retrieve speed until I find out what they are looking for. When it slows down, a live shrimp under a popping cork will keep the action going.

The gag grouper can be found pretty solid in the 40 to 50 foot range. We have more success bottom fishing, as opposed to trolling plugs. A piece of cut sardine or cut squid will put the broomtails in the boat. Find good rock bottom or any type of structure that will give these guys cover.

Until next month, have fun, be safe and take your kids fishing.

Capt. Craig Spitznogle

www.floridaflatscharterco.com