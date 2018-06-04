INGLIS/YANKEETOWN

Summer is here, and the heat and rain along with it. This plays a big factor on how to fish our area during this time of year. The fishing is still great, but you will need to adapt your normal patterns, depending on what is going on.

The heat is going to affect where the redfish and snook are staging. I will concentrate on the lighter colored bottom this time of year. I will also try to stay in moving water, around the deeper edges of bars or islands, where the water will be a little cooler and provide a good ambush point for these fish. I will defiantly pick up a top-water plug first thing in the morning. I will try to locate mullet or glass minnow schools, to focus most of my effort around. These fish will be more active in the morning or late afternoon, when the water temps are down. In the middle of the day, these fish will become more lethargic, so if you want to improve your numbers, your best bet is probably going to be cut mullet or cut ladyfish.

The trout will be in the 5-foot range. I rely heavily on the Zman trout tricks this time of year for these guys. It is a bait that I like to work slowly, bouncing off the bottom over good grass with potholes mixed in. A shrimp on a popping cork is also a big producer this time of year.

When you are a little offshore, pay attention to any crab trap buoys or patches of floating grass, because the triple tail are out in force. I like to pitch a zman scented shrimpz or live shrimp to these guys. It will get the job done 90 percent of the time.

Something else to pay attention to, are the tarpon. You will find them throughout the area. A live finger-mullet or pinfish, is the ticket for the silver king. Make sure you have a beefed-up rig for this. If you tie into one of these with your redfish set-up, more than likely, you are about to get your feelings hurt.

You can get everything you will need for a successful outing in our area at Captains Cove Outfitters. Stop in and Mr. Jim will get you set up for your trip. If you would like to come fish with me, give me a call and book your trip. Until next month, have fun, be safe and take your kids fishing.

Capt. Craig Spitznogle

Florida Flats Charter Co.

www.floridaflatscharterco