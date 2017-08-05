INGLIS/YANKEETOWN

The water temperature is high, and the outside temps are even higher! This month, if you are an artificial guy like myself, you better be an early riser. Once the water temps get up in the middle of the day, you are going to need to switch-off to live or cut bait, or find the nearest tiki bar and have lunch. The artificial bite will pick back up in the afternoon, just before dark, but early morning is going to be your best bet.

The redfish around the spoil islands, just south of the barge canal, have been really good. I have been relying heavily on a Zman scented streakz. This is a soft plastic twitch bait. I will use a fast-paced retrieve, with short pauses in it. The bite has usually come on the pause. As I mentioned before, after about 11:00 in the morning, you need to start looking for a piece of cut mullet or ladyfish. These fish are going to be lethargic and all they are really going to eat an easy meal.

Look for the snook in the deeper cuts around the same spoil islands. I have been able to get some great action with the top-water bite here lately. The mirrolure top dog jr. has been my go-to bait in this department. A white aquadream spoon will also produce good numbers.

Offshore the grouper and snapper have been hanging out in the 45 to 55 foot range. I would chum heavy to produce better snapper numbers. The grouper are being caught on cut sardines but the bigger fish have come on live pinfish.

Until next month, have fun be safe and take your kids fishing.

Capt. Craig Spitznogle

www.floridaflatscharterco.com