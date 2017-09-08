INGLIS/YANKEETOWN

September is upon us and the hot temps are still pounding us really hard. Make sure, if you are planning a day on the water, to bring plenty of drinking water or Gatorade and keep yourself hydrated. The fishing has been good here lately, but you need to be up and going early, or out just before the sun goes down, to key in on prime time.

A bonus for this month is that snook season has reopened. This is probably my favorite fish to eat. It is not easy to find a slot snook, but if you do, it does make great table fare. I have been catching most of my fish south of the barge canal around the spoil islands. If you can find points with moving water and a deeper pocket around it, you will find some line siders. A mirrolure topwater or Zman scented streakz has been my bait-of-choice for these guys.

The redfish have been hanging tight with the mullet schools. Find the schools, and you will find the redfish. The east side of Drum Island has been holding good numbers, but as I said, you need to be up and going early to get the jump on these guys. In the heat of the day, they will shut down. You can switch off to a piece of cut mullet and find a few, but you will have to weed through a ton of catfish.

The grouper and red snapper bite is still going off in 40 feet and out. A piece of cut squid or sardine has been getting it done. A live pinfish has been producing bigger gag grouper, if you can get your hands on some.

There are still a few days of scallop season left; it ends the 10th, so if you want to get your hands on some tasty shellfish, you can still cruise just south around Gomez rocks and pick up a good limit. I would focus in on the 3 to 5 foot range.

Until next month, have fun, be safe and take your kids fishing. If you are interested in a trip in our area give me a call and let’s go catch some fish.

Capt. Craig Spitznogle

www.floridaflatscharterco.com