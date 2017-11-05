INGLIS/YANKEETOWN November Fishing Report

This month is the start of my favorite time of year to fish in our area. The water temps are dropping, you have to put on a sweatshirt to make that first run in the morning, and the fish are stacked in tight. The water is starting to get really clear, and the site fishing gets really good.

The redfish and snook are going to find darker bottom or rock to hang around, because the temperature will stay a little more constant. As I mentioned earlier, the water will become extremely clear, so I like to stick with more natural bait colors. For our area that means a Zman diezel minnowz in the redbone or mulletron pattern. If I find fish just sitting on the bottom, I prefer a trout trick or ez shrimp. Make sure that in these clear water site fishing situations, that you make a cast well in front of these fish. A well-placed cast, and small bait disturbance hitting the water, will greatly improve your odds.

The big gator trout are going to start showing up in big numbers this time of year as well. My go-to bait for the next few months has to be a Paul Brown devil or soft dine. You have to work these baits slowly. If you know me, I fish fast, but you cannot do that with these baits. If you work them right, it will pay dividends. I will focus on the 2 to 3 foot range over grass with good potholes. If this is what you are targeting, please be careful with these bigger fish and if you want to take some home to eat, take the lower slot fish. The trout fishery has gotten much better the past few years, and it is because so many of these breeder fish are being released.

The gag grouper are starting to chew on some diving plugs now. If you can find some rocks in 8 to 10 feet of water, there will be a few of these guys around. My weapon of choice here is a Rapala X-Rap. Cast over the pile and rip it back. You better make sure you have a good grip on the rod because these guys will take it out of your hands.

If you are ready for an amazing day on the water, give me a call and book your trip today. Until next month, have fun, be safe and take your kids fishing.

Capt. Craig Spitznogle

www.floridaflatscharterco.com