INGLIS/YANKEETOWN

February should bring us the start of the warming trend, and we shouldn’t have to deal with the constant cold fronts pushing through, and putting these fish in a funk. This month is the time we can find some extremely good trout, but please be mindful that is month the major spawn for them, so please would release most of what you catch.

The redfish will be hanging out in every creek where you find good structure, and a little deeper water. I rely heavily on an Aquadream spoon and a Zman scented streakz when I am creek fishing. You need to pay close attention to the tides. If you are in a kicker boat, you can end up stuck, so unless you are in a mud boat or air boat, know when to make your exit.

The trout will also be sucked in tight. I like to pick up a mirrolure mirrodine or Paul Brown for them. You want some with a little slower presentation with the colder water temps. I will key in on potholes or drop-offs around oyster bars where they congregate. Live shrimp is also a go-to if they are being stingy and not eating artificial baits.

Another good option for this time of year is sheephead. If you are interested in chasing these great table fair with a sweet smile, you need to get in touch with my buddy Capt. Eric Hastey. He is the new guy in town who specializes in the offshore deal and can put you on a pile of these guys.

If you are ready for your adventure on the Nature Coast, give me a call and book your trip today. This is really the time of year to be on the water. Until next month have fun, be safe and take your kids fishing.

Capt. Craig Spitznogle

www.floridaflatscharterco.com