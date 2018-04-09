INGLIS/YANKEETOWN April Fishing Report

I hope this month’s weather is a lot more consistent than last month. The cold fronts should be behind us and the water temps will rise and stay up, allowing the fish to move into their spring patterns. The mullet will start to show up everywhere and the white bait on the flats. The redfish and snook will work their way out of the creeks, back out to the flats, and the trout will push out a little deeper.

I will look for the mullet schools when I am targeting redfish this time of year, and I will throw a bait to match. I like to pick up a mirrolure she-dog top-water, first thing in the morning. This bait is the size of finger mullet and the walk-the-dog action it has, will produce some explosive strikes. A snook also loves this bait as well. I will work it a little faster if a snook is what I am targeting. Depending on the size of the mullet I am around, will make a difference in the soft plastic I will thrown once the sun is overhead. If they are bigger mullet I will throw a Zman paddlerz, if they are smaller I will throw a diezel minnowz. You will also see big pods of glass minnows. If I run into these, I like to pick up a spoon and run it through that area at a fast pace. Snook tend to follow these glass minnows and that will get you bit by anything hanging around.

The trout should start to push out a little deeper with the water warming up. This time of year, it is hard to beat a zman trout trick. We absolutely thumped the trout a few days ago with them. If you can get in an area with little or no floating grass, a mirrolure twitch bait will also do the deal.

Pay attention as you are cruising around the flats as well. You will start to see the cobia showing up. Look around any rays or turtles as well as channel markers as you are running out and in. A hogie eel, live pinfish or mirrorlure will get the job done on these guys.

Until next month, have fun, be safe and take your kids fishing.

Capt. Craig Spitznogle

