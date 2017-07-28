Lake Ontario Instagram Photo Contest

Win a Free fisherguiding.com Trip

Biggest Instagram Contest Yet! Great Prizes. Big Fish. Free Fun. Simple to Enter.

During the whole month of August, Simply text Frankie at The Angler, 518-898-6484, or E-mail frankie@theanglermagazine.com your Lake Ontario Salmon and Trout pictures, with your name and other details if you like, and we will post them on our Instagram Page with the hashtag #lakeontariocontest. No Instagram account necessary to enter.

Photos will be judged by the amount of Instagram Likes that each post garner from our Social Media Followers. On August 31 at 5pm, the post with the most likes will win a free guided fishing trip ($300 maximum) from one of Fisher Guiding many professional guides. To learn more about Fisher Guiding go to www.fisherguiding.com.

These other great prizes will be given away, simply for entering and having fun looking at huge salmon and trout. Prizes for 2nd-5th place judged by Instagram Likes include:

– A $50 gift certificate from Alex’s on the Water

– Fine dining and harborside fun on the East Shore of Oswego Harbor

– A $50 Selection of Bay Rat Lures

– A $50 Selection of Speedy Shiner Spoons courtesy of Thomas Lures

– A set of 12 Reel Rascals – patent pending easy to use reel protectors