January Page #1

Page #1 – January

GOODBYE 2019 AND WELCOME 2020

I like the sound of 2020, don’t you? It is fast on the keyboard and I like the way it looks! As I write tonight in late 2019, we are enjoying some cooler weather. Cooler, I love; cold, not so much.

For dads in the Dixie County area, see page 11 for info on the Rotary sponsored “Daddy Daughter Dance”. This event is for all girls and their fathers, or a special man in their life.

For all you anglers in the Bradford County area, you owe it to yourself to visit Starke Landscape & Outdoors. They built a new building and have the largest selection of fishing tackle, and fishing apparel in your area. When you visit, tell them that I sent you. See page 9.

For our readers in our southern area, See page 5 for new advertiser Gary’s Boating Center in Lake Wales.

See page 10 for Rick’s Fiberglass & Marine in Old Town. Rick has been in business many years, building custom boats, as well as boat repair. Also, on page 10, see our building for rent. If you travel SR 349 north of Old Town, you will recognize it.

See page 15 for an encore appearance of Lynn’s Gumbo. So perfect for a chilly January dinner and perfect for a casual dinner party, because all the prep is done ahead of time. Serve with salad and crusty bread.

Winter fishing can be a challenge, but if anyone can help you, it is our NCF/NC guides. In our FREE magazine, they share very helpful information, and if you need more help, call them. They will enjoy hearing from you.

Thank you to John Freeze for the beautiful lake photo. John writes CENTRAL FLORIDA INLAND, this month on page 19.

May 2020 be the best year of your life. Enjoy every precious day.