January Page #1

GOODBYE AND GOOD RIDDANCE 2020

AND A VERY WARM WELCOME 2021

As I write tonight in late December 2020, we are in another cool down. I love our weather this month, a few days of cool, and then a few days of warm.

For the dads in Dixie County area, see page 16 for info on the Rotary sponsored Daddy Daughter Dance. This event is for all girls and their fathers, or a special man in her life. Maybe soon, our granddaughter and Cary can attend. (She is 3 ½, going on 13!)

See page 2 for this month’s recipe, Shrimp Primavera over Spaghetti. It is a fast and easy, creamy shrimp dish, and came to me from my mother-in-law, now gone 20 years.

John and Valena Driggers are the new owners of Steinhatchee Bait & Tackle in (obviously) Steinhatchee. See page 7 for more info.

See page 11 for Power Up Clean, cleaning service. Call for an estimate. I will personally vouch for them.

See page 5 for a request from FWC, concerning skunks.

Winter fishing can be a challenge, but if anyone can help you it is our NCF/NC guides. In our FREE magazine they share very helpful information. If you need more help, call them. They love to hear from you.

Thank you, John Freeze, for the scenic photos on this page. John writes CENTRAL FLORIDA INLAND, on page 5 this month.

Please stay smart. (Wear your mask.) Stay well. Stay strong, and stay alive!

May 2021 be the best year of your life. Enjoy every precious day!

Contact Information:

crutch@coastalanglermagazine.com

352-542-0356