January Page # 1

GOODBYE 2018, AND HELLO 2019

As I write tonight, in the last days of 2018, it does indeed, feel like winter in North Central Florida, and we just might begin the new year with a flooded Suwannee! We have certainly had a wet fall, and as much as I love and appreciate rain, I really don’t want the inconvenience of a flood. Not having had a real flood in over 4 ½ years, we are overdue. In our 18 years of living on the Suwannee, I think we have had maybe five real floods. (If it is only ankle deep, I don’t call that a “flood”.)

Please see page 5 for our new advertising partner, Astor Marine, in Astor. When you drive through Astor, on SR 40 between Ocala and the Atlantic, you can’t miss Astor Marine. Their motto is, “In the middle of nowhere, convenient to everywhere.”

This month’s recipe, Shrimp and Grouper Cheeks with an Herb Sour Cream Sauce Over Pasta, on page 9, came together with several of my favorites. The shrimp and grouper cheeks, came from Kelly at The Crab Plant in Crystal River. I always have sour cream and tomatoes and the fresh herbs are growing in my herb garden. It is comes together easily, and will impress your January dinner guests. My in-house food critic gave it a “You can make this again.”

Winter fishing can be a challenge, but if anyone can help you, it is our North Florida Guides. In our FREE magazine, they share very helpful information and if you need more help, give them a call. They will enjoy hearing from you. Always remember to thank our advertising partners and the generous businesses who share a bit of their real estate for distribution space.

Thank you to John Freeze, for the page 1 photos (except for our grandson on the swing). John writes CENTRAL FLORIDA INLAND on page 14.

Our 2019 wish for you, is that you have the best year of your life. Enjoy every precious day!