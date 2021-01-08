January Recipe of The Month

SHRIMP PRIMAVERA OVER SPAGHETTI (for two)

Ingredients:

20 Jumbo Shrimp

1 cup Heavy Cream

2 Egg Yolks

½ teaspoon Tabasco Sauce (optional)

1 teaspoon freshly minced Garlic

4 tablespoons Butter

1½ cups Broccoli flowerets

1 cup large Snow Peas

½ medium red pepper thinly sliced (optional)

3 tablespoons White Wine

Cooked Spaghetti (or pasta of your choice) for two

Salt and Pepper to taste

6 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Peel and devein the shrimp. Mix cream, egg yolks and Tabasco, if using, and set aside. In large skillet, sauté the shrimp and garlic, just butter, just until the shrimp begin to color. Push the shrimp to the outside edges of the pan. Add the broccoli, snow peas and red pepper, if using. Sauté until crisp tender. Add wine, salt and pepper and pasta. Mix carefully. Add cream mixture and immediately afterward, the Parmesan. Toss gently until the cream and cheese have blended to make a rich sauce. Taste to check for salt and pepper. If sauce is too tight (mine was) loosen with saved pasta water, a few tablespoons at a time. Sauce will continue to tighten after plating.

Cary and I don’t like Tabasco or red peppers, so I chose not to include.

This dish is wonderfully indulgent, quick and EASY, and beautiful on the plate especially if you include the red peppers. It is from an old newspaper clipping, that I found stuck in an old cookbook belonging to Cary’s mother. She left us 20 years ago.