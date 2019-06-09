June Page # 1

As I write to you today, I am in Independence, Missouri, home of President Harry Truman. We are here, touring with our antique Buick club. We brought our 18-year old grandson with us. This trip is his high school graduation gift. We are driving our ’91 hearse (LST RYDE). Cary and Stephen are riding in a covered wagon, pulled by a beautiful team, while I am sitting in the back of the hearse, finishing the June edition. Earlier today, we visited the Bingham-Waggoner Estate. WOW! (The high-light of the trip for me.) It has 20 some rooms, on three floors; plenty of space for a family with five children. We are a family of two, and I am ready to move right in! We try to participate in two tours a year. We have traveled all over the country. If you own a Buick, old or new, come join us.

New advertising partner this month, Next Generation Realty/Coldwell Banker in Crystal River. See page 18 for four beautiful properties. Joining the Restaurant Guide, page 16, is The Gathering Table, in Chiefland. See page 13 for winners of the annual Young Boat Owners’ Tournament.

Recipe this month, on page 2 is Lemon Shrimp with Spinach and Prosciutto, served with angel hair pasta. You may substitute broccoli for the spinach and ham or bacon for the prosciutto. Either way, very good!

Get out on the water, either by yourself, or with one of our guides. From what I read in the forecasts this month, fishing (either salt water or fresh) is fantastic right now. Take your kids, take your grandkids, take your neighbors, and send me photos of your catch. Just be sure to use plenty of sunscreen, keep your shirt on, wear a cap and sunglasses. Skin cancer is real.

Thank you to John Freeze for this month’s gorgeous photos. John’s photography is art!