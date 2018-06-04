June Page # 1

Can it be June already; 2018 is half over? After warmer than usual February, cooler than usual March, and an absolutely delightful April, the heat (and even worse, the humidity) hit mid-May. Even though the temps are rising, we almost always have a breeze here on my river, but I would like a little more rain. I don’t like running my sprinkler and I really don’t like brown grass.

Saltwater Builders, is making an encore appearance in the FLORIDA sleeve. They build docks, seawalls and other marine related construction. They are located in Cross City. Another encore appearance, and again in the FLORIDA sleeve, Visit Citrus, beautiful Citrus County, that is.

This month’s recipe, Open Faced Lobster Rolls, on page 2, was inspired by my new lobster plates. They seemed like the perfect shape for a lobster roll, and I like open faced because that way, we eat less bread. In the photo, they look like shoes, but the lobster was delicious!

Father’s Day is June 17th this year. Does Dad like to fish? Would he love a guided/charter fishing trip? (Or maybe you are the Dad?) You can find contact info for guides from Keaton Beach to Homosassa. Give them a call. They love fishing and they love to talk fishing and would love to hear from you, even if you just want to ask a question or thank them for their valuable information shared every month is this awesome publication.

As always, always, always, please thank the folks where you picked up this wonderful (world famous?) free magazine and don’t forget our advertisers. They make it possible for us to pay our print bill for this FREE magazine you are holding.

Until next month, get out and enjoy North Central Florida and the Nature Coast.