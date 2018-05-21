KAYAK REPORT

By: Benton Parrott

Warmer days are here so get up early and get out on the bite. Suspending baits like the MirrOlure 17mr and 14mr have been my trout baits lately. Fish them with patience letting them sit for a few seconds letting the fish react. Top water baits are still producing early and late in the day for trout and reds. I like using the top dog jr. and mini skitter walk. Pick your colors to the clarity of the water you are fishing and what give you confidence. Confidence in a lure does more for catching fish for me than anything other.

As the shrimp move in soft plastics are producing all inshore species for me. Cast in to creek run offs where fish wait to ambush bait being pulled out. I like to slow flutter bounce or slow roll on the bottom my plastics. Use a 1/8 to ¼ oz. jig head depending on the depth of water you are fishing and what the bottom structure is. If fishing an oyster bottom I like to go with the lighter jig head so I am able to bounce it over the snags. I use Saltwater Assassin Sea Shads in a variety of colors and they all are producing fish. Go with more natural colors in clear water and chartreuse tails and loader colors in the stained dark water.

Not to miss in June is the Hobie Bass Open in Kentucky on the 1st through the 3rd. The event is a catch, photograph and release (CPR) tournament where anglers measure and photograph their top three bass during each of the two days, to be scored by total aggregate length. On June 13th, the GCKFA 13th Annual Spring Kayak tournament will be held at Shoreline Park Gulf Breeze, Fl. This is a great tournament with inshore and offshore divisions! As always we keep a running tab of these and other kayak community events on our Kayak Fishing U Facebook page.

With these longer days out in the sun take care of yourself. Wear protective clothing, a buff, and sunscreen when out fishing. It makes a huge difference in how I feel at the end of a day and how long I can stay out and fish.

Remember while fishing from a kayak to always think safety. We are low to the water and not always easily seen. Keep a 360 degree light on at dark and low light conditions, wear a PFD, keep hydrated, and let someone know your float plan.

Benton Parrott

Hobie Regional Team / Pro Staff Fishing Guide

dbparrott@bellsouth.net