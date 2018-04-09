KEATON BEACH April Fishing Report

#1Mackensie Hulse (now in school in Montana) with a nice March trout.

#2 Mike Hulse with his best of the day

Trout fishing was fantastic yesterday (March 11th) as I took out Angie, Mike and Mackensie Hulse of North Ga, and we landed well over 80 trout bringing in 19 keepers. We fished in 3 o 4 feet of water, with mostly live Shrimp under Back Bay Thunders. Our last 5 to 6 fish came in on live pinfish, as I just had to catch a few and try them. Gulf water temps were up to 61.6 degrees, up from 56 earlier in the week, following a cold front. I also landed several nice trout on Assassin’s Wakasagi Elite Shiners rigged under an Original Cajun Thunder.

Expect trout to move into a pre-spawn mode in April, and move out to 4 to 4.5 foot depths, gorging on pinfish in the daytime and shrimp at night. Almost any live or artificial bait you toss at them now should be taken. Stickbaits, jerkbaits, hard and soft, jig and grub combos and Original Cajun Thunders rigged with soft plastics on jigs, will all take fish. Look for ballyhoo and work those edges holding the most bait.

April is a BLAST! Pelagics show up from down south so you never know what is going to hit you next! Spanish, cobia, ladyfish, blues, and tarpon are all to arrive in April. Gotta Love it.

Redfish will bunch up and show up on more and more rock piles, as they move out from the creeks and hidey holes they wintered in. Toss weedless spoons like Precision Tackle’s NEW Hex spoons in Copper, Gold and Cajun Copper and remember to bounce the bottom every third or fourth turn of the handle. That little puff of dirt/sand etc. makes your spoon imitate a crab, which is what the red is looking for anyway.

Jigspinners like the Thunder-Spins I use, will also take many April reds. Use Assassin Sea Shads in Copperhead , Texas Roach, Chicken-on-a-Chain, Cantaloupe and Limetreuse for your Thunder-Spins tail. Again, bumping the bottom is the key!

Spot some mullet and work the edges of the school.

Troll ClarkSpoons in sizes #0 and #00 out on the grass line breaks in 10 to 15 foot depths and look for the birds and bait. 1000 to 1200 RPMs should do the trick.

Give me a ring or e-mail and Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat McGriff dba One More Cast guide service for 28 years!

www.onemorecast.net

onemorecast@gtcom.net

850.838.7541