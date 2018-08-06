Keaton Beach – August Fishing Report

#1. Sammy Rogers of Cochran, Ga. with a 27-inch redfish; July 10, 2018

#2. Jimmy Davis with a great 22-inch trout July 10, 2018

Trout fishing has been great, despite water temps in the mid 80’s, and when there is a breeze, the reds have been cooperative as well. My last two charters produced limits of both trout and reds, with an outstanding limit of 15 trout, weighing a whopping 33.7 lbs. for Sammy Rogers and Ricky Davis of Cochran, Ga. on July 10th. (Today is July 14th) We also had three reds with the largest, a 27-inch fish for Sammy. We also released a 29-inch red. We continue to catch our fish on live pinfish, rigged up on 32 inches of 30-pound test TrikFish clear mono leaders under Back Bay Thunders.

August will hold great trout fishing as well, as long as you choose the days with a good range of tide, and are lucky enough to have a good breeze to move some water, create a drift and keep you from parboiling out there. Choose smaller baits and work a tighter circle with your Cajuns and Back Bays. Demand strikes in less than 30 seconds, then reel in, and move that bait to another spot. “Less is more” in hot weather, as trout will move shorter distances to conserve energy in the hot water. Also, there are more large predators around in the summer, so trout become reticent to chase your baits down. The darker tannic-stained water to the north has been the ticket, and while it has begun to clear up some in places, I still look for the darker water.

Top-water is pretty much out of the question in August, unless you can catch a day with an East wind on an outgoing tide early in the A.M. The floating grass is so thick in places, I must move just to be able to get a bait in the water, and “Pop” the Back Bay. It certainly restricts, if not prohibits, the use of plugs {with treble hooks} from being a viable choice. Better to try an un-weighted fluke worked on the surface, if you just have to see them come up to take the bait. Assassin’s 7-inch Shad in Alewife pattern is perfect for this style of fishing, and will get through the grass.

Me/I, will stay with the tried and true pinfish and pigfish under Back Bays, to produce limits on board my One More Cast charters. We get a rush when the cork goes down, and another one when you set the hook.

Haven’t jumped or even seen a tarpon all summer, which is very strange for me? I can’t understand why I wouldn’t have seen a one? Also, have had very few sharks caught, and when we lose a rig, it is to a blue of late.

Meanwhile, Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat McGriff dba One More Cast guide service for 28 years!

www.onemorecast.net

[email protected]

850.838.7541