#1 Jeremy Doss of Tifton, Ga. with a 24 inch trout

#2 Laura Gavronsky of St. Augustine, Fl. with a nice trout

#3 Jim Hardegree of McDonough, Ga. with a fine red caught in late May

KEATON BEACH

Well, scalloping starts this weekend (today is June 14th) and I won’t mind, as I will have more room to fish. No, I don’t do scalloping trips. I fish.

We have had a great June so far, with BIG trout coming in on each trip as of late. Matt Williams of Dallas, Ga. had a 25 inch trout on Friday, then the next day had a 26 inch trout. We had, had our one fish over 20 inches per angler on five trips in a row, and today lost a trout over 6 pounds at the boat, which my client just never quite caught up to, in order to set the hook. We landed a 21 inch, 22 inch and 23.5 inch, without the fixer. Trout continued to come in from the deeper outside flats early in the tide. Then we were catching some larger females, which had already laid out, on top of the tide in shallower water, sometimes mixed in with the reds.

Live pinfish rigged up 34 inches under Back Bay Thunders continues to be the “ticket for success” on board One More Cast, and I see no change in July. We fish these rigs on matching Star Stellar Lite Fast Taper SG817FT76 rods with Star Aerial Ex 4000 reels spooled with TrikFish Game Green 10 lb. test monofilament. Expect to land some big trout using pigfish (if you can catch them) in July and don’t be surprised if a tarpon or two jump your larger pigfish offerings. I have yet to experience “Moving Day”, the day the migration of tarpon moves through our waters . It usually hits before the 21st of June– so any day now. I just hope to be on the water and get to see them. It is not unusual to see over a hundred tarpon if it is a calm day,as it was this a.m.

Redfish have been moving a bunch, staying where the bait is, and you have to work a bit to find them. Intruder Hex II Copper and Cajun Copper spoons took some nice reds in June, and I would expect will in July also. Thunder-Spins will also land keeper redfish in the July heat.

In the meantime…..Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat McGriff dba One More Cast guide service for 28 years!

www.onemorecast.net

850.838.7541