KEATON BEACH

#1 Jim Bruchey of Moultrie, Ga. with a redfish from November 24, 2018

#2 Zack Bruchey of Moultrie, Ga. with a fine speck caught November 24, 2018

Fishing can get tough when the Gulf’s surface temps dip below 55 degrees, which is where they have been this week. (today is January 10)

You need to catch the days with mid-day high tides, so that the afternoon falling tide, will bring warmer water back to fish, just outside the creeks or rocky flats, adjacent to the creeks. This warm bath energizes fish, who might otherwise just watch your baits as they pass by.

SLOW, is the key. S-L-O-W, so that the fish who are at, or near their coldest operating speed (55 degrees) will have time to see your offering, adjust to it, and bite it. Many times, the only bites you get in January come in the first ten seconds after your cast. This is a sure sign that the fish aren’t moving towards your bait; but rather you must cast to them and they aren’t willing to move/chase after a bait, but rather attack it as it comes near enough to them.

Now is when the suspending soft baits, such as the Paul Brown series made by L&S (MirrOlure) are your best bait choice. The soft feel seems to catch more cold fish and they hold on to it longer. You can add scents, which help to convince the trout or reds to believe in your critter.

The Paul Brown Devil is certainly my favorite, and I prefer several colors, but it seems that everyone has their own favorite color patterns. The numbers 11, 95, and 09 are but a few of my picks for January. My second choice, would be the Soft-Dine in either size. Just throw them both and let the fish make the choice for you.

If water temps come back up around 60 degrees in January, then by all means, fish the original “hard” MirrOdines in both the size #17 and the #27. I catch a bunch of fish on the #51M MirrOlure, which is simply a forward “Pull” modification of the original #52M. The 51M shines best, though for me, in water over 4 feet in depth and in water temps above 55 degrees as well.

I guess you could say that January at Keaton Beach is a MirrOlure kinda Month.

Meanwhile, Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat McGriff dba One More Cast guide service for 28 years!

