Keaton Beach – May Fishing Report

#1 Steven, Matt Williams and Steven Jr., with a fine board of trout April 6th

#2 Steven Cook of Dallus, Ga. with a fine 23-inch trout, taken in the FOG April 6

#3 Bob Hafner of Perry with a nice mess of flounder and trout

The trout have been on fire, eating plugs, topwater stickbaits. hard jerkbaits, and soft plastics, as well both Assassin Sea Shads ad 5-inch shads, have taken a bunch of fish on board, One More Cast. Stinky Pink, Pink Ghost, Glow /Chartreuse tail, have all been working for us.

We have caught the majority of our trout on live pinfish under Back Bay Thunders, as the water temps climbed up into the low 70’s this week, down from 63 after our last cold front April 2nd. We can only expect May to be fantastic, as water temps will move through the 70’s, and be in the lo 80’s by month’s end.

All the species the flats have to offer, will be present and hungry in May. We have seen a few sharks, caught a few blues, but have seen no Spanish mackerel yet, nor cobia. Today is April 8.) so I am sure those two will show up later in April, and be prevalent in May.

May’s weather will stabilize the water temps, and produce a consistent bite for trout in water 3.5 to 4 feet. Live pinfish, rigged up under Back Bay Thunders, will take some grown trout and so will topwater, like MirrOlure’s She Dogs and She Pups. If the floating grass holds off, it should be outstanding! Bouncing Assassin’s Sea Shads and 5-inch shads, will also be the ticket as trout out in 4 to 6-foot depths consume shrimp daily,

So far this spring, reds have been scarce at Keaton, but with more schools of bait showing up daily, we should be catching plenty of reds in May. Thunder-Spins ad Hex Spoons in Copper and Gold will be the way we search for, and catch reds.