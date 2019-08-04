KEATON BEACH July Fishing Report

Trout fishing has remained OUTRSTANDING throughout May and to date (today is 6/12/19) in June, with limits on each and every One More Cast charter, and fish over 2 inches on each trip as well. We have been fishing with live pinfish and pigfish rigged up under Back Bay Thunders. Early in the tide, I am out 2 to 3 miles off the hill, in 6 to 6.5 feet of water; then as the tide floods, I spend the last hour in 4 to 4.5 feet up nearer the hill. We have caught several trout over 24 inches the last two weeks, including two, 25-inch trout, caught by Kent Thornton on June 3rd. (Second one released.)

One question folks often ask regarding fishing with the Back Bay and Original Cajun Thunder is, “Do I change the length of leader when I move from 7 feet of water to say 3 or 4 feet?” My answer is, “NO, unless I am throwing a jig and Assassin plastic under the Cajun, I use the same length 32 to 34-inch TrikFish 30 # test clear mono leader, when I have a live pinfish on the hook.” This same trout will come up and slap a top-water stick bait on the surface; so, it is not a big task to ask the trout to rise to within 3 feet of the surface, and smack a live offering.

If , however, you are using a jig-n-grub combo under your Original Cajun Thunder or under your Back Bay, then a longer leader might be necessary to convince a trout to take your artificial bait, as there may be too much light up near the surface, and the fish might refuse your plastic. Once you lengthen the leader, the bait is dropping down in the water column where there is less light, and there the trout may be more likely to strike.

Redfish have been a more frequent catch, but we are still not seeing the numbers of the past. Intruder HEX spoons are taking their share on board my charters, while live pinfish have also taken nice reds.

Meanwhile, Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat McGriff dba One More Cast guide service for 29 years!

www.onemorecast.net

[email protected]

850.838.7541