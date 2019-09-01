Keaton Beach – September Fishing Report

#1 Danny Outlaw of Macon, Georgia with a fine trout, caught 8/2/19

#2 Carter & Harrison Tatro with Grandpa, Doug Shropshire of Tallahassee, Fl.

#3 Carter Tatro big redfish 8/1/19

Trout have slowed somewhat, but we are still catching some fine fish (Phillip Newman of Dothan, Ala., caught a nice 25 inch trout this past Saturday) and some nice reds along with them.

The key is having a breeze, sometimes hard to get in August. We are fishing offshore and trying to work the deeper flats, concentrating on the windward side of any given flat, starting in the deeper 7 to 8-foot depths, and drifting up onto 5.5 to 6.5-foot plateaus. I spool up with ten-pound test TrikFish Game Green (bright fluorescent) line on my Shimano Stradic 4000 spinning reels which combined with my 7-foot, 6-inch Star Stellar Lite Fast Taper (SG817FT76) rod provides great casting distance, but still holds up to larger beasts when they show up on the drift. We fish live pinfish with a 5/0 XPS straight shank worm hook on 30-pound test clear TrikFish Mono leader (32 inch) from hook to the Back Bay Thunder.

This same set up will produce limits of trout in September, and I will stay with live bait while tossing some Assassin plastic when the floating grass subsides. We have caught great trout bouncing Assassin’s 4-inch Sea Shads in Stinky Pink on a 1/8 oz. chartreuse flash Assassin jighead all summer, and I see no reason that won’t continue. While this grass is still hanging around, you can expect to land nice trout on Assassin Elite Shiners, and Sea Shads rigged up under an Original Oval Cajun Thunder. I like the Wakasagi pattern in the Elite and the Stinky Pink, Pink Ghost and Limetreuse Ghost in the Sea Shad under the Cajun.

Our redfish, although quite scattered from 2.4 feet to 6.5 feet have been pretty consistent at eating live pinfish and pigfish, under Back Bays just like their speckled trout cousins. Concentrate your efforts on stained water (if you can find it) and fish the last hour of the incoming for best results on redfish. Throw a Thunder-Spin to find reds when you get a chance later in the month.

Meanwhile, Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat McGriff dba One More Cast guide service for 30 years!

www.onemorecast.net

[email protected]

850.838.7541