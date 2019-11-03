Keaton Beach: November Fishing Report

#1 Neiman Copher of St. Simons, Ga. , Bo Talley of Conyers, Ga. and Doug Hardegree of Bluffton, Ga. with a nice day’s catch 10/8/19

#2 Brian Somers of Perry, Florida with a fine 24.5 inch trout taken 10/11/19

#3 Clay Jackson of Opp, Alabama with a fine 22 inch trout taken on an Assassin Wakasagi Elite Shiner

Trout fishing continues to be great, with limit catches all this week for charters on board One More Cast. Gulf water temps had dipped down to 78 degrees last week (Today is November 14.) but have crept back to 80 to 82 degrees this week. We are taking trout on live pinfish under Back Bay Thunders, but have had great catches of trout on Assassin baits rigged up under the Original Cajun Thunders.

The Elite shiner in Wakasagi, Sea Shads in the NEW “Money” pattern as well as Stinky Pink, have all taken great trout under the Cajun. The floating grass is inhibiting anglers from trying to bounce plastic. Hoping some November Northeasters will blow this floating grass away.

My Buddy Doug Garwood is down from Dalton, Ga. and he, his wife and Joe Duncan have caught limits of trout on Renegade Golden Shiner plugs despite the floating grass. Man, that is some work now!

November should provide some great plug fishing once this grass goes away.

Lipped Jerkbaits, Stickbaits , and Propbaits will all work in November as water temps cool into the low seventies.

Reds, which are now mixed in with the trout in depths from 3.5 to 5.5 feet of water, should start to move shallower, and set up on the bars and rocks adjacent to the creeks, seeking schools of baitfish, as they move in to the same shallows.

JigSpinners such as Precision Tackle’s Thunder-Spins will help you cover water, and find and catch reds in November.

Meanwhile, Let’s Go Fishing!

