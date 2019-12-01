Keaton Beach – December Fishing Report

#1 Dale Kay of Valdosta, Ga. said this 20 inch grouper

(He thought he’d eat an Assassin Salty Chicken Sea Shad.)

#2 Jason Weekley of Lake City, Florida with a nice trout taken November 2, 2019

#3 Johnny Jackson, Blake Odom, and Clay Jackson of Opp, Alabama with a nice day’s catch 11/9/19

Trout fishing was scorching, until this last cold front, and then the keepers went into hiding, mostly, as water temps went from 83 to 61 degrees in three days, and then crept back up to 74 as of this afternoon (11/11/19)

We had four trout over 24 inches long on one trip (10/25) for the Cook/Williams trip and two over 24 inches long for Robert Cross of Shelman, Ga. the day before! Folks, that is some great trout fishing! Then, we had a 25-inch trout for Johnny Jackson of Opp, Alabama Saturday in 61-degree water. All of these trout, except Johnny’s, came in on live pinfish under Back Bay Thunders, and all were caught in water less than three feet deep.

Plug fisherman have had some relief this week, as last week’s w-i-n-d blew a lot of floating grass out. We are promised another hard blow from the Northeast again this week, so look for plug fishing to vastly improve by the time this issue is out. Gulf water temps should continue to drop, and would be ideal if they settled in around 65 to 70 degrees by the first of December. Look to fish live shrimp under your Cajun or Back Bay Thunder in December, as we have already begun to fish them this week. However, if the water temps drop below 60 degrees, I would expect to be fishing with MirrOlure’s Catch 2000’s, Catch Jrs. , Catch 5’s , MirrOdines, SoftDines and Paul Brown Devils and Originals. All of these suspending baits will take fish in cooler water when trout just aren’t willing to take a live shrimp any longer.

We have caught a lot of fish on Assassin’s plastic this week, including trout, reds, black sea bass, flounder, and a 20 inch grouper, who thought he’d get in the act with the black sea bass. Butt Naked, Money, Salty Chicken, Pink Ghost, Fried Chicken, and Stinky Pink patterns have all yielded great fish these last few weeks. The Sea Shads, and 5 inch Shads have been my best catchers.

Meanwhile, Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat McGriff dba One More Cast guide service for 30 years!

www.onemorecast.net

onemorecast@gtcom.net

850.838.7541