Keaton Beach January Fishing Report

#1 Debbie Barstow of North Ga. with her first-ever speckled trout caught November 27, 2020

Just about everything is on time, as today is December 10 and our Gulf water temps were 54.2 to 57.8 degrees this afternoon, and I caught my trout on a Catch Junior and a MirrOminnow, both in the #11 pattern by MirrOlure in 2.2 to 2.6 I nches of water. Exactly what I talked about in last month’s article. If the water warms to 60+ degrees, the lipped baits, like Bite-A-Bait fighters, Bomber Long A’s and Cordell Redfins will be the ticket. We didn’t get much of a fall season, with only a couple of weeks with decent topwater action, and now we have crashed into the 50’s.

January will see mostly the suspending series of MirrOLures. Besides the Catch, Catch Jr. & Catch five, there’s the MirrOMinnow and four sizes of Mirrodines. (My favorite is the #27, middle one.) Of course, the Paul Brown Devils, FatBoys and Originals, as well as the Soft-Dines in both sizes, are the baits of choice for winter trout. Learn to s-l-o-w down your presentation of these baits and you will have a blast in January. Expect days with mid-afternoon high tides, to produce best, as the falling tide will make for better winter trout bites. Catch a three-day warming trend; go on the third day, and HANG On!

Redfish will be moving into the creeks, although you will still encounter some nice reds on the flats, which will slam your suspending baits. Throw something with gold in it if you want to target reds in January. Second choice? Bone!

Meanwhile, Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat McGriff dba One More Cast guide service for 30 years!

www.onemorecast.net

onemorecast@gtcom.net

cell: 850.838.7541