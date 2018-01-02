Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing! University Workshop

Ladies, Learn to Catch Freshwater Fish at Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing University, Bass Pro Shops Fort Myers Feb. 10, 2018

The popular “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” University announces a freshwater fishing seminar on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Bass Pro Shops, Fort Myers, FL from 8:30 am to 2 pm. Hosted by the nonprofit Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Foundation, the educational event offers classroom instruction, conservation, hands-on fishing activities, networking, a fishing experience from land and gifts. The featured speaker is Capt. Mark King, an IGFA Certified Captain from Okeechobee, FL.

Perfect for women, men and teens who want to learn local freshwater fishing, the program offers rod and reel basics, lure usage, casting techniques, fish retrieval, fish release, strategy and conservation, followed by hands-on fishing skill practice for releasing, dehooking/conservation, knot tying, lure usage, spin casting, fish fighting techniques and more. After lunch will be an all-release fishing experience from shore and networking. Fish species are bass and local freshwater favorites.

Equipment and lunch is provided. Attendance is limited to 25 people.

Bass Pro Shops is located at Gulf Coast Town Center, 10040 Gulf Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33913.

Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Mercury, Ranger Boats, Magic Tilt trailers, Penn, Humminbird, Minn Kota and Fish Florida. Annual sponsors are ACR Electronics, Freedom Boat Club, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, Treasure Cay Beach, Marina & Golf Resort, Sunrise Resort & Marina, AFTCO/Guy Harvey, Future Angler Foundation, Seaguar and Power-Pole.

Registration includes instruction, use of equipment, hands-on training, fishing from land, networking, gifts worth $30, Bass Pro Shops discount and door prizes. No equipment or experience is necessary. Participants must register in advance. Online registration and information is on www.ladiesletsgofishing.com.

2018 LLGF events include:

Feb. 10 Gulf Coast/Fort Myers Freshwater seminar

March 23-25 Gulf Coast/Fort Myers saltwater weekend seminar

April 27-29 South Florida saltwater weekend seminar

May 12 Juno Beach Surf Fishing Seminar

June 22-23 Keys Fishing Adventure Learning on the Water

Oct.19-21 Keys saltwater weekend seminar

International Adventures: Cuba Excursions

Contact: Phone: (954) 475-9068; info@ladiesletsgofishing.com; www.ladiesletsgofishing.com, www.facebook.com/ladiesletsgofishing.

About “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!”:

The Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Foundation (LLGF) is a national charitable 501C3 organization dedicated to attracting women and families to fishing and encouraging conservation and responsible angling. LLGF promotes networking among women anglers and emphasizes mentorships. Founded in 1997 by Betty Bauman, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, LLGF has over 8,000 graduates and is the largest organization in the world whose objective is to introduce women and families to fishing. Both Bauman and the University series – dubbed “The No-Yelling School of Fishing” – are known nationally in the fishing and marine industries. The organization has earned rave reviews from media including WINK News, Inside Edition, The Early Show, NBC Nightly News, Good Morning America, Outdoor Life Network, USA Today, the Wall Street Journal, Southern Living and more.