Lake Martin

by David Hare

Water temperature: 82 degrees, lake level: full pool, clarity: clear.

The night trips have been producing really nice striper catches. Right now (in July) you need to spend your time searching for them in main channels, deep water, and expect to see them in the thermocline. You can troll for them with swimbaits, deep running crankbaits, spoons or deer hair jigs. If trolling is not your deal, then fish with live bait, The number one live striper bait is gizzard shad, which is what we specialize in (live bait fishing). For most fishermen, shad is not a choice for them due to not being able to catch them and for not being able to keep them alive, so your next choice would be bream or black salties.

July is a very busy month on the lake both day and night, and the lake will have a lot of traffic (pleasure boaters). The most common problem you’ll witness on any reservoir is boaters under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both, running at night with no lights, excessive speed at night and just plain old no boater operating experience. By saying all of this, I’m telling you by experience this is the time to be on your best defensive driving training. Never take your eyes off the water, and follow all boating safety rules. This is not a time to not have your mind 100% on operating your boat.

If you’d like to book a trip and let us take all the pressures off you and your guests, just give me a call or text at 256-401-3089. Happy 4th of July, America!