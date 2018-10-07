by Capt David Hare

Water temperature: 84 degrees, lake level: 490.00, clarity: clear.

Here it is the middle of September, and it’s once again time to give you an update and then an October fishing prediction for the awesome waters of Lake Martin here in Alexander City, Al.

I am very proud to be able to say that August, and so far September, has been one of the best years for striper fishing in many years. The bite has been on fire, and to top it off, the catch and release has been (for us here at Alex City Guide Service) basically 100% successful. I’ve never seen the stripers in August and September as healthy as they are this year. In fact, one of our most popular conversations this entire year back at the dock is how strong the stripers are fighting and how unbelievable healthy they are. If you enjoy fighting strong sport fish, then you need to be on Lake Martin fishing for stripers, and we’d love to carry you out on one of our charters.

Last year, October was by far the best October striper fishing on record for us after we had several weeks of almost a non-existent bite. With this year being such a good catching year already, we are on pins and needles with excitement for October fishing. October for Lake Martin stripers in previous years normally was considered by us guides as a transitional month, but I’ve been seeing signs of transitioning for several days as I am writing this, so my prediction is that you’ll find the stripers from middle of the lake and north, instead of middle to south end. Of course, don’t overlook any of your favorite places to fish for the beast, because they do have a mind of their own and fool me on a regular basis. We will be trolling and live baiting this month and definitely be ready for the occasional topwater explosion. From the middle until the end of October will just get better and better because the fall bite for sure will be on.

Fall colors and fall weather is something you definitely will be pleasantly surprised of, so get out this month and take advantage of what all our beautiful lake has to offer. If you are in the area on October 20th with kids or grandkids and want to impress them after you get off the water, take them to Wind Creek State Park for the famous Fall Festival and largest trick or treating in this part of the state. My grandkids (and I) look forward to this event every year.