by Capt David Hare

Unfortunately, while I’m writing this I’m watching television showing the results of Hurricane Michael. Very sad and I just want everyone affected that our heartfelt prayers go out to you!

November is known to be the start of an awesome fishing season here on Lake Martin. I love this time of year. It produces some of the nicest weather, and the stripers are starting to group together in large numbers on the lake and some will be in the creeks along with some in the river channel. You shouldn’t have to search for very long before you start marking huge balls of baitfish which in turn will have a lot of stripers close by.

When your prepping your fishing gear for November fishing, you want to make sure you have the following tied on; Redfins, buck tail jigs, swimbaits, jigging spoons and my favorite, the well-known Rapala Shad Rap.

I will be running live bait trips but do not think I won’t have any and all of the above artificial lures in my reach for whatever it takes to put multiple stripers in the boat .

Don’t forget to start purchasing your Alex City Guide Service Gift Certificates for that special person or persons in your life.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and we will see you on the water!