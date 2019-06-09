LEMON SHRIMP WITH SPINACH AND PROSCIUTTO
(and other good stuff)
Angel Hair Pasta for 2 servings
2 ounces thinly sliced Prosciutto (or Bacon)
Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Butter
2 Garlic Cloves, thinly sliced
4 Green Onions, thinly sliced
1 cup Grape Tomatoes, halved
1 Carrot, spiralized (or coarsely grated)
½ cup minced Italian Parsley
1 bag Spinach
14 extra-large jumbo Shrimp
Salt and Pepper
Parmesan Cheese, shaved
1 lemon, halved
Cook pasta in salted water and save ½ cup cooking liquid.
Cook prosciutto in a little olive oil in your largest skillet, over medium heat. Stir often until prosciutto is crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to paper towel to drain.
Add butter to skillet and add garlic and white parts of green onion to pan, stirring often. Cook until golden, 1 to 2 minutes.
Add tomatoes, carrots and parsley. Add more butter if necessary. Add shrimp and cook until opaque, 3 to 4 minutes. Fold in spinach, and cook until spinach wilts, about 2 minutes. Return cooked pasta to pan. Add salt and pepper and lemon juice to taste. Add lemon juice a tablespoon at a time. (If too lemony, add a bit more salt. If too salty, add a bit more lemon juice.) Add a bit of saved pasta water if too dry. Divide evenly on 2 plates and top with shaved Parmesan, saved Prosciutto and green parts of onions. Serve with lemon wedges.