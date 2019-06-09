LEMON SHRIMP WITH SPINACH AND PROSCIUTTO

(and other good stuff)

Angel Hair Pasta for 2 servings

2 ounces thinly sliced Prosciutto (or Bacon)

Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Butter

2 Garlic Cloves, thinly sliced

4 Green Onions, thinly sliced

1 cup Grape Tomatoes, halved

1 Carrot, spiralized (or coarsely grated)

½ cup minced Italian Parsley

1 bag Spinach

14 extra-large jumbo Shrimp

Salt and Pepper

Parmesan Cheese, shaved

1 lemon, halved

Cook pasta in salted water and save ½ cup cooking liquid.

Cook prosciutto in a little olive oil in your largest skillet, over medium heat. Stir often until prosciutto is crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to paper towel to drain.

Add butter to skillet and add garlic and white parts of green onion to pan, stirring often. Cook until golden, 1 to 2 minutes.

Add tomatoes, carrots and parsley. Add more butter if necessary. Add shrimp and cook until opaque, 3 to 4 minutes. Fold in spinach, and cook until spinach wilts, about 2 minutes. Return cooked pasta to pan. Add salt and pepper and lemon juice to taste. Add lemon juice a tablespoon at a time. (If too lemony, add a bit more salt. If too salty, add a bit more lemon juice.) Add a bit of saved pasta water if too dry. Divide evenly on 2 plates and top with shaved Parmesan, saved Prosciutto and green parts of onions. Serve with lemon wedges.