March Page #1

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US.

With this March 2019 issue, we begin our EIGHTH year of bringing the world’s greatest FREE fishing magazine to North Central Florida and the Nature Coast. We began March 2012 and Dr. Kevin McCarthy has been with us since our first issue. He writes FLORIDA WATERWAYS. See page 3 for his 85th submission. Also, he can frequently be found in the FLORIDA sleeve.

See page 2 for a beautiful waterfront home for sale in Homosassa.

The recipe this month, TRIGGER FISH WITH SHRIMP AND WILD/WHITE RICE PILAF is on page 16. The seafood is simply baked with butter and other good stuff, and my rice pilaf is a “house favorite”.

I know that you saw McDuffie Marine’s “sticky note” on the front cover. See page 7 for more info about their annual Boat and ATV sale. Gulf to Lake Marine & Trailers is having an Open House this month (with food). See page 4.

Thank you John Freeze for the beautiful sunset/sunrise (?) photo on page 1.

As we begin our eighth year of publication, we first want to thank the wonderful folks at our Coastal Angler Corporate office for their ongoing support and assistance. We send a REALLY, REALLY big thank you to our family of franchise owners across the country, for their generous sharing of advice, photos, articles, and sometimes just an understanding, sympathetic ear. Thank you to our advertisers and distribution locations. Thank you to our writers for giving of their time to provide us with timely forecasts and articles. Thank you to Kathleen, our graphic artist. You see her work on every page. Thank you to Kristi, our web master. See her work at www.CoastalAnglerMag.com/NC-Florida. Thank you to Rosa, our distribution assistant. Last, but certainly not least, thank you to YOU, our reader. If you stop picking up our magazine, we will be out of business in a hurry.