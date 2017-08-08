MIACC Members and MIAF State Summit Aboard the Naples Princess

From Tiffany Sawyer-Shank, MIACC Exec. Dir

It was a beautiful night of networking aboard the Naples Princess for the annual Marine Industries Association of Collier County membership cruise. This year the annual celebration of a great season included MIACC members and their families as well as members of the five-other regional associations of the Marine Industries Association of Florida.

MIACC hosted a very successful State Summit at the Hilton Naples last month. Members of the Collier County region were invited to meet the other regional associations represented as well as the state and federal legislators of the MIAF aboard the Naples Princess.

Among the presenters at the Summit, Mayor Bill Barnett welcomed the group to the Collier County area (pictured with MIACC Board members); Spencer Roach District Representative for Congressman Francis Rooney spoke to the group about what is going on and how they can assist the marine industry on the federal level (pictured with MIACC Board Members); Summit members were given a land and sea tour of the Collier County area aboard the Naples Trolley and the Naples Princess (pictured with State Summit members and MIACC members).

