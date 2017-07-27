Mickey’s Oneida Lake Report

It’s been our experience that high water years, plenty of precipitation, combined with cooler temperatures can make for some pretty good fishing. This year so far has been just that. Oneida Lake is witnessing not just great walleye fishing, but the walleye being taken are larger in size than years past. As of this writing, mid-July, their finding walleye in about 25 feet of water around the Lakeport bar area. Good success has been provided by the tried and true Dixie spinner along with night crawlers. Number 4 willow blades in copper or silver are in favor. Some anglers make up their own Dixie rigs utilizing fluorocarbon line, 10lb with custom blades and high quality chemically sharp hooks; Some feel that this can make all the difference. Otherwise when the bite is on its said that you can catch them on cigarette butts; That’s fishing. Blade baits are starting to give way the crawler harness, which is typical for this time of year. Jigs are starting to pay dividends, especially the ones that closely resemble the round goby in shades of brown and olive.

Bass anglers are having success in about 15 foot of water targeting submerged weed beds.

Lure selection would include creature baits or Senkos in pumpkinseed colors. Try wacky rigging a Senko with a 1/8 oz black marabou jig or take the gloves off by using live minnows and craw fish. With the cooler temperatures and higher water levels there are reports of Crappie being taken in the Oneida River system, at least for now.

There is no doubt, it’s all about the weather and will always be about the weather.

Gobi’s still a problem? Check out the latest in three-foot-long bottom bouncers.

Another tactic would be to incorporate small styro floats into your crawler harness rig.