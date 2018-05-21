Mobile Bay / Eastern Shore

Capt. Dan Kolenich

May and early June is usually the best fishing for Specs and Reds on Mobile Bay until the fall. This year is off to a good start in the north end of the bay. Dauphin Island and the rigs in the south end of the bay have been red hot. Water temps are headed for the 80’s and the clear water is moving into the causeway. May fishing has been better than the past few years along the eastern shore, and June should be even better.

Specs are scattered out from Point Clear to Daphne and all along the ship channel into the Mobile River. As of mid May, reds have started showing up too.

So, try to find some clear water and work the docks along the bay. Specs and reds will be looking for a meal. For the live bait fishermen, try a shrimp under a popping cork. Artificial guys can work a soft plastic on a jig head, top water plug, or a mirrolure suspending bait like a catch Jr. or a catch 2000. Away from the docks, look for birds working and you’ll find specs. The action is fast so approach them from up wind and drift down casting soft plastics on jig heads. My favorite colors are root beer/chartreuse, natural shrimp, white/chartreuse, and chartreuse/red on a 1/4 or 3/8 oz jig head. Try North Pass and the other cuts thru the causeway as we head into June.

Flounder have started showing up along the western end of the causeway. Look around sandy points that face into the current. Another good place will be in the pilings of the docks along the bay. A bull minnow on a carolina rig is the best bet. A soft plastic on a jig head is a good bet for the artificial fisherman. I like a curly tail or shrimp plastic.

Get out and get it while the water is in the 70 to 80 degree range. By the end of June the water head for the 90’s and slow the fishing down for the summer.

Capt. Dan Kolenich

info@captdankolenich.com

251-422-3474