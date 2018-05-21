Mobile / Dauphin Island

Capt. Charlie Gray

Well, we are back! Summer is here and the cool nights and days are gone. We are in the full summer fishing pattern now. As the day warms, speckled trout can be found in deeper water around structure, such as the Mobile Bay gas rigs and reefs and wrecks in Mississippi Sound. I use a slip cork rig when fishing around this type structure in deeper water. Fish with the bait suspended off the bottom 2 to 3 feet, or in the lower one third of the water column. You should have no problem finding live shrimp now, they are quite abundant.

The Gulf beach side of Dauphin Island and around Sand Island will hold specks and redfish in the holes and drop offs. Live shrimp under a popping cork in water 3 to 6 feet deep are a good bet for now early before the sun gets too high and the water warms; tight lining or free lining a live croaker on the bottom in deeper water will work well too.

We have been finding more flounder this year than in years past and of course there are redfish (red drum) everywhere, along with white trout, ground mullet and spanish mackerel. June gives you quite a variety of fish species to target here around the Island.

Early morning, just at daylight and late afternoon right at dusk, the top water bite for speckled trout is a fun way to catch them either wading or fishing from the boat. I will use a variety of top water baits in various colors. I love the Yo-Zuri top water baits like the 3DB Pencil baits. My favorite is the Ghost Shad color, but I also prefer the other mullet imitations with silver sides, dark back, either green or black, but the chartreuse, and the hot pink work well too. When you are wading you can cover much more area.

